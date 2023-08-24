logo
Economy And The Numbers
  

Tokyo Inflation Data Due On Friday

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Japan will on Friday release August figures for consumer prices in the Tokyo region, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall Tokyo inflation is expected to rise 3.0 percent on year, slowing from 3.2 percent in July. Core CPI is pegged at 2.9 percent on year, down from 3.0 percent in the previous month.

Malaysia will provide July numbers for consumer prices; in June, inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 2.4 percent on year.

Singapore will see July data for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.5 percent on month and 3.8 percent on year. That follows the 5.0 percent monthly increase and the 4.9 percent yearly decline in June.

Thailand is scheduled to release July figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to sink 8.1 percent on year after dropping 10.3 percent in June. Exports are called higher by an annual 0.75 percent after tumbling 6.4 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $1.30 billion following the $0.060 billion surplus a month earlier.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

Biotechnology Weekly Update - August 24, 2023

In this week’s edition, we delve into the FDA’s action on a highly acclaimed drug, the outcome of a rare disorder drug in renal carcinoma trial, and a pioneering RSV vaccine tailored for expectant mothers. We also explore the latest breakthrough in the treatment of medullary thyroid cancer and spotlight a late-stage biopharmaceutical company’s unwavering dedication in the face of setbacks.

View More Videos
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap