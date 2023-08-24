DOJ Takes Legal Action Against SpaceX For Alleged Hiring Bias

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched a lawsuit against SpaceX, Elon Musk's space venture, alleging discriminatory hiring practices.

The lawsuit, filed recently, asserts that between 2018 and 2022, SpaceX incorrectly cited export control laws as the basis for limiting its hiring exclusively to U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents.

This legal action follows an investigation initiated by the DOJ's Immigrant and Employee Rights Section in response to a complaint from a non-U.S. citizen in June 2020. The investigation alleges that SpaceX displayed bias by failing to give fair consideration to refugees and asylees in its hiring process due to their citizenship status, thereby violating federal law.

Kristen Clarke, Assistant Attorney General of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, explained that the probe found evidence of SpaceX recruiters and high-level officials discouraging asylees and refugees from seeking employment opportunities at the company. According to DOJ-cited data from SpaceX, out of over 10,000 hires spanning almost four years, only one individual with asylee status was hired, a response that came after the DOJ notified SpaceX of its investigation.

As of now, SpaceX has not issued any immediate comment in response to CNBC's inquiry. The lawsuit has been filed within the Executive Office for Immigration Review, a DOJ arm overseeing immigration cases. The DOJ's lawsuit seeks remedies including equitable consideration, back pay for affected individuals, civil penalties, and policy revisions within the company.

This legal action is not SpaceX's first encounter with legal challenges in relation to the same issue. In 2021, the DOJ's Immigrant and Employee Rights Section accused SpaceX of impeding a subpoena tied to the investigation. Despite SpaceX's appeal, arguing the subpoena exceeded the Section's authority, the petition was denied by a DOJ administrative tribunal.

The origins of the legal dispute trace back to Fabian Hutter, who alleged that SpaceX discriminated against him during a job interview in March 2020 due to his citizenship status. Although not a U.S. citizen, Hutter holds lawful permanent U.S. residency and dual citizenship from Austria and Canada.

The outcome of this legal battle could potentially lead to significant policy changes within SpaceX's hiring procedures, prompting interest and scrutiny from various quarters.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News