Tokyo Inflation Climbs 2.9% On Year In August

Published:

Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan were up 2.9 percent on year in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That was below expectations for an increase of 3.0 percent and was down from 3.2 percent in July.

Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, was up 2.8 percent on year. The was shy of forecasts for an increase of 2.9 percent and was down from 3.0 percent in the previous month.

