Spain Producer Prices Fall For Fifth Straight Month

Spain producer prices declined for the fifth consecutive month in July driven by weak energy prices, the statistical office INE said Friday.

Producer prices posted an annual fall of 8.4 percent after easing 8.0 percent in June. Prices have been falling since March.

Meanwhile, the underlying producer price index that excludes energy prices rose at a pace of 1.9 percent but slower than the 2.1 percent increase in June.

On a monthly basis, producer price gained 0.1 percent following June's 0.9 percent increase.

The annual fall in overall producer prices was driven by the sharp 26.2 percent decline in energy prices. Intermediate goods prices also decreased in July, down by 5.7 percent.

Partially offsetting these declines, prices of consumer goods and capital goods climbed 10.1 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.