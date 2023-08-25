logo
Economy And The Numbers
  

Spain Producer Prices Fall For Fifth Straight Month

By Renju Jaya   ✉   | Published:

Spain producer prices declined for the fifth consecutive month in July driven by weak energy prices, the statistical office INE said Friday.

Producer prices posted an annual fall of 8.4 percent after easing 8.0 percent in June. Prices have been falling since March.

Meanwhile, the underlying producer price index that excludes energy prices rose at a pace of 1.9 percent but slower than the 2.1 percent increase in June.

On a monthly basis, producer price gained 0.1 percent following June's 0.9 percent increase.

The annual fall in overall producer prices was driven by the sharp 26.2 percent decline in energy prices. Intermediate goods prices also decreased in July, down by 5.7 percent.

Partially offsetting these declines, prices of consumer goods and capital goods climbed 10.1 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

Biotechnology Weekly Update - August 24, 2023

In this week’s edition, we delve into the FDA’s action on a highly acclaimed drug, the outcome of a rare disorder drug in renal carcinoma trial, and a pioneering RSV vaccine tailored for expectant mothers. We also explore the latest breakthrough in the treatment of medullary thyroid cancer and spotlight a late-stage biopharmaceutical company’s unwavering dedication in the face of setbacks.

View More Videos
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap