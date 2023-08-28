logo
European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Money Supply Data Due

The monetary aggregates from the euro area is the only major economic report due on Monday.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway publishes household consumption and retail sales figures for July.

In the meantime, retail sales figures are due from Denmark.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is slated to publish monetary aggregates for July. Eurozone M3 money supply is forecast to remain flat on year after a 0.6 percent rise in June. Loans to companies and households are expected to climb 2.5 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

At 6.00 am ET, retail sales data is due from Ireland.

