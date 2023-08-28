logo
Ireland Retail Sales Fall For Third Month

Ireland's retail sales decreased for the third straight month in July, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

The volume of retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent month-on-month in July, following a 0.1 percent slight fall in the previous month.

Among categories, the largest monthly increase was observed in sales at bars, falling 5.5 percent. This was followed by a 4.3 percent drop in sales of food, beverages, and tobacco.

Sales at specialised stores, including supermarkets, showed an annual decrease of 3.5 percent, while other retail sales gained 1.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased to a five-month low of 5.9 percent in July from 6.8 percent in June.

At the same time, the sales value grew 8.6 percent annually, while it declined 0.3 percent a month ago.

