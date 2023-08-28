logo
Japan Unemployment Data Due On Tuesday

Japan will on Tuesday release unemployment data for July, headlining a very light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In June, the jobless rate was 2.5 percent, while the job-to-applicant ratio was 1.30.

