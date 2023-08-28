logo
Japan Jobless Rate Rises To 2.7% In July

Published:

The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.

That exceeded expectations for 2.5 percent, which would have been unchanged from the June reading.

The jobs-to-applicant ratio ticked down to 1.29, shy of forecasts for 1.30, which again would have been unchanged.

The participation rate was 63.1 percent, matching forecasts and steady from the June level.

