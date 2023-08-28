Japan Jobless Rate Rises To 2.7% In July

The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.

That exceeded expectations for 2.5 percent, which would have been unchanged from the June reading.

The jobs-to-applicant ratio ticked down to 1.29, shy of forecasts for 1.30, which again would have been unchanged.

The participation rate was 63.1 percent, matching forecasts and steady from the June level.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.