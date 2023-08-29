European Economic News Preview: Germany GfK Consumer Confidence Due

Consumer sentiment survey data from Germany is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the market research GfK publishes Germany's consumer confidence survey data for September. The forward-looking sentiment index is forecast to rise to -24.3 from -24.4 in August.



In the meantime, Statistics Sweden is scheduled to issue final GDP data, retail sales and foreign trade figures.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is set to issue monthly consumer sentiment data for August. The consumer confidence index is seen unchanged at 85.0.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases second estimate for GDP data. The statistical office is expected to confirm 0.1 percent sequential growth for the second quarter.

Also, retail sales data is due from Spain.



At 4.00 am ET, Austria's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results are due.

At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is likely to hold its base rate at 13.00 percent.

