Singapore Producer Prices Fall Further

Singapore's producer prices decreased for the sixth straight month in July, largely due to a slump in the oil index, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The manufacturing producer price index fell 7.6 percent year-on-year in July, slower than the 9.1 percent fall in the prior month.

The oil index plunged 32.9 percent annually in July, and the non-oil index showed a comparatively smaller decrease of 4.6 percent.

Domestic supply prices were 8.6 percent lower in July than a year ago, after a 14.3 percent slump in June.

On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent in July versus a 0.6 percent rise in the previous month.

The import price index slid 7.5 percent over the year, slower than the 13.0 percent decline in the previous month.

Data showed that export prices registered a decrease of 12.1 percent annually in July, while they rose 0.8 percent compared to a month ago.

