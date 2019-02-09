logo

Biotechnology News

Share
Google+
Clinical Trial Results

Stock Watch: Will MacroGenics' SOPHIA Make Heads Turn Again?

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) has reported updated results from its phase III study of Margetuximab in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer who have previously been treated with anti-HER2-targeted therapies.

Stock Watch: Iovance Biotherapeutics Soars On TIL Therapy Updates

Roche's Entrectinib Shrinks Tumors Harboring NTRK, ROS1 Or ALK Gene Fusions

Stock Watch: Agios Pharma Rises On Positive Cholangiocarcinoma Trial Data

Pfizer's Phase 3 Study Of Abrocitinib Shows Positive Top-Line Results

5 Top Gainers In Pharma Sector (BPTH, MGTX, NVAX...)

Read More
Latest News

Merck's Keytruda Fails Late Stage Clinical Trial

Varian Medical Systems To Buy Cancer Treatment Services For $283 Mln

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Q4 Profit Rises

Hikma Pharma Backs FY Guidance, Remains Confident In Outlook

Thermo Fisher To Buy GSK's API Manufacturing Site In Cork, Ireland For €90 Mln

J&J Plans To Execute All Levers Of Capital Allocation Strategy

EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of China Pharma Holdings Inc. Q1 Earnings Report

Agilent Technologies Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Curis Inc Q1 Earnings Report

FDA Warns 5 Manufacturers Selling Homeopathic Products

Read More
FDA/Panel Decisions

Roche Announces FDA Approval For Expanded Use Of Venclexta - Quick Facts

Roche (RHHBY.PK) reported FDA approval for Venclexta plus Gazyva for the treatment of people with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukaemia. The FDA previously granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the combination. The company said the approval for expanded use of Venclexta offers more...

Pfizer : FDA Oks BAVENCIO Plus INLYTA Combination For Patients With Advanced RCC

EMD Serono, the biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK), and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved BAVENCIO or avelumab in combination with INLYTA or axitinib for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma or RCC. RCC...

Eli Lilly Announces FDA Approval Of CYRAMZA For New Indication - Quick Facts

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced the FDA has approved CYRAMZA for the treatment of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma who have a high alpha-fetoprotein and have been treated with sorafenib. As a result of the approval of the new indication, FDA has removed the boxed warning from the labeling...
Read More
Daily Dose

AIMT To Face FDA Panel In Sep., FDA Lifts Hold On ADVM Trial, OTLK Jumps

pharma-032217_17may19.jpg Today's Daily Dose brings you news about Aimmune Therapeutics' upcoming regulatory catalyst; FDA lifting the clinical hold on OPTIC trial; Analyst rating on Outlook Therapeutics and Cellectar Biosciences' $10 million financing.

Axonics Modulation Hits Another High

axonics-may15.jpg Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) closed at a new high of $31.44 on Tuesday, an impressive 110 percent increase year-to-date. The stock was trading around $14 when we alerted readers to it on January 7, 2019 (Report titled "Axonics Ready To Charge Up?").

Is Soliton On Your Radar?

solition-may13.jpg Walter Klemp, Executive Chairman of medical device company Soliton Inc. (SOLY), will give a live interview on Yahoo Finance today (May 13) between 9AM - 10AM ET.
Read More

FDA Recalls / Safety Alerts

Yoakum Packing Recalls 12,388 Pounds Of Smoked Venison Sausage For Mislabeling

usdarecall-april11.jpg

Yoakum Packing Co. is recalling approximately 12,388 pounds of smoked venison sausage that contains pork products that were not represented on the label. This problem was discovered during routine labeling verification by FSIS on April 10, 2019. Meanwhile, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Texas Firm Recalls 3,329 Pounds Of Meat And Poultry Wrap And Salad Products

usdarecall-april10.jpg

Houston, Texas establishment Great American Marketing, Inc. is recalling approximately 3,329 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry wrap and salad products due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The problem was discovered when routine testing of a shared FSIS and FDA processing area within the establishment was confirmed positive for the presence of L. monocytogenes.

JBS Plainwell Recalls 43,292 Pounds Of Ground Beef Products

usdarecall-april09.jpg

JBS Plainwell, Inc. is recalling approximately 43,292 pounds of ground beef products due to possible foreign matter contamination, specifically, pieces of hard plastic. This problem was discovered after two complaints of green hard plastic in the ground beef products. Meanwhile, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

J&J Snack Foods Recalls Bremer Classic Handheld Hot Stuffed Sandwiches

J&J Snack Foods Corp. Handheld Division, is recalling two production dates of Bremer Classic Handheld hot stuffed sandwiches (Pepperoni Pizza and Ham & Cheese) due to possible foreign material contamination, specifically a hard semi-transparent plastic. Meanwhile, there have been no reports of adverse...

Read More
FDA Drug Approvals
Date Company Name Ticker Drug Event Outcome Details
10/19/2019 Clearside Biomedical, Inc. CLSD XIPERE (NDA) FDA decision on XIPERE for Suprachoroidal Injection for macular edema associated with uveitis
10/14/2019 Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. FLXN ZILRETTA (sNDA) FDA decision on the repeat administration of ZILRETTA for patients with osteoarthritis knee pain
09/27/2019 Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. ITCI Lumateperone (NDA) FDA decision on Lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia
09/13/2019 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. AIMT AR101 (BLA) FDA panel to review AR101 for Peanut Allergy
09/03/2019 Celgene Corporation CELG Fedratinib (NDA) FDA decision on Fedratinib for myelofibrosis
09/02/2019 Roche Holding AG RHHBY Tecentriq (sBLA) FDA decision on Tecentriq plus chemotherapy in metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer
08/25/2019 Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited DSKYF.PK Quizartinib (NDA) FDA decision on Quizartinib for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia
-Drug Status
08/19/2019 Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV Lefamulin (NDA) FDA decision on oral and IV formulations of Lefamulin for bacterial pneumonia
Read More
Clinical Trial Calendar
Results Date Company Name Ticker Event Indication Outcome
2H 2019 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc CNAT Data from Phase 2b clinical trial of Emricasan (ENCORE-LF) decompensated NASH cirrhosis
2H 2019 Endocyte, Inc. ECYT 1st interim assessment of overall survival in phase III trial of 177Lu-PSMA-617 Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer
Q3 2019 The Medicines Co. MDCO Data read-out from 1st Phase III pivotal clinical trial of inclisiran (ORION-10) LDL-cholesterol with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease
Q3 2019 The Medicines Co. MDCO Data read-out from 2nd pivotal Phase III LDL-C lowering trial of inclisiran(ORION-9) LDL-cholesterol with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease
Q3 2019 The Medicines Co. MDCO Data read-out from 3rd pivotal Phase III LDL-C lowering trial of inclisiran(ORION-11) LDL-cholesterol with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease
Read More
In the Spotlight

Biotech IPOs For The Week Ahead

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company developing targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics.

SILK Gaining Sheen...

Shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK), which made their stock market debut in April, have since gained nearly 40%.
Read More
Health News

Low-Dose Aspirin Associated With An Increased Risk Of Bleeding In Skull

The benefits of daily aspirin in patients with established cardiovascular disease outweigh the risks. There is no question about it. But the role of low-dose aspirin in the primary prevention of cardiovascular disease, i.e. for lower-risk people without a history of heart disease, has long been debated.

Researchers Find A Chink In Deadly Glioblastoma's Armour

Glioblastoma is an aggressive type of cancer in adults that primarily develops in the cerebral hemispheres of the brain. There is no cure yet for glioblastoma. A discovery by researchers from the University of Helsinki led by Professor Pirjo Laakkonen raises hopes of a potential treatment for this lethal brain cancer.
Read More
Diseases and Drugs

Biotech Stocks Facing FDA Decision In May 2019

A lot happened in the month of April, from the resignation of FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb coming into effect to the launch of the world's first malaria vaccine. Now, let's take a look at the companies that await a ruling from the FDA in May 2019.

The First Two-Drug Regimen For New HIV Patients

On April 8, the FDA approved Dovato, a two-drug regimen of dolutegravir (DTG) 50 mg and lamivudine (3TC) 300 mg for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults with no antiretroviral treatment history.
Read More
This Day That Year

This Day That Year: Unum Therapeutics

Shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) are down nearly 75% from their all-time high of $17.66 recorded on August 7, 2018.
Read More
Copyright © 2019 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap