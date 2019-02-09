Yoakum Packing Recalls 12,388 Pounds Of Smoked Venison Sausage For Mislabeling Yoakum Packing Co. is recalling approximately 12,388 pounds of smoked venison sausage that contains pork products that were not represented on the label. This problem was discovered during routine labeling verification by FSIS on April 10, 2019. Meanwhile, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Texas Firm Recalls 3,329 Pounds Of Meat And Poultry Wrap And Salad Products Houston, Texas establishment Great American Marketing, Inc. is recalling approximately 3,329 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry wrap and salad products due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The problem was discovered when routine testing of a shared FSIS and FDA processing area within the establishment was confirmed positive for the presence of L. monocytogenes.

JBS Plainwell Recalls 43,292 Pounds Of Ground Beef Products JBS Plainwell, Inc. is recalling approximately 43,292 pounds of ground beef products due to possible foreign matter contamination, specifically, pieces of hard plastic. This problem was discovered after two complaints of green hard plastic in the ground beef products. Meanwhile, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.