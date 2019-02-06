Continued Consolidation Tipped For South Korea Shares

Ahead of the long Lunar New Year weekend, the South Korea stock market had finished lower in two straight sessions - although it eased less than three points in that span. Off since Friday, the KOSPI now rests just above the 2,200-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative on concerns over global trade. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets are tipped to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished barely lower on Friday as losses from the industrials were mitigated by mixed performances from the stocks and gains from the financials.

For the day, the index dipped 1.39 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 2,203.46 after trading between 2,201.41 and 2,218.78. Volume was 471 million shares worth 6.74 trillion won. There were 440 gainers and 382 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial added 0.69 percent, while KB Financial climbed 1.14 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.38 percent, LG Electronics plunged 1.80 percent, LG Display gained 0.79 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.43 percent, SK hynix spiked 2.71 percent, SK Telecom advanced 0.78 percent, POSCO skidded 1.28 percent, KEPCO tumbled 1.74 percent, Kia Motors fell 1.38 percent and LG Chem, Lotte Chemical, Hyundai Motor and S-Oil were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is slightly soft as stocks were lackluster on Wednesday, finally ending slightly in the red.

The Dow shed 21.22 points or 0.08 percent to 25,390.30, while the NASDAQ lost 26.80 points or 0.36 percent to 7,375.28 and the S&P 500 fell 6.09 points or 0.22 percent to 2,731.61.

Ambiguity about trade talks between the U.S. and China continued to hang over the markets as President Donald Trump's State of the Union address lacked details on progress in the talks.

In economic news, the Commerce Department released a government shutdown-delayed report showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed more than anticipated in November.

Crude oil prices rebounded from early weakness and ended modestly higher on Wednesday, despite data showing an increase in U.S. crude stockpiles. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $0.35 or 0.7 percent at $54.01 a barrel, rallying from a low of $52.88.

