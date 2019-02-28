Soft Start Called For South Korea Stock Market

The South Korea stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost four points or 0.2 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,195-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild consolidation, thanks mainly to geopolitical concerns regarding North Korea. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Thursday with damage across the board - particularly the and industrial stocks.

For the day, the index plunged 39.35 points or 1.76 percent to finish at the daily low of 2,195.44 after peaking at 2,233.93. Volume was 489 million shares worth 8 trillion won. There were 748 decliners and 115 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial advanced 0.92 percent, while KB Financial dipped 0.67 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.91 percent, SK Telecom dropped 0.95 percent, KEPCO eased 0.29 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 3.53 percent, LG Electronics skidded 2.35 percent, SK hynix plunged 5.02 percent, Hyundai Motor lost 1.94 percent, Kia Motors gave away 1.08 percent, POSCO fell 1.13 percent and Hyundai Steel retreated 2.25 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks moved modestly lower Thursday, although the selling pressure was somewhat subdued.

The Dow shed 69.16 points or 0.27 percent to 25,916.00, while the NASDAQ lost 16.36 points or 0.22 percent to 7,538.14 and the S&P fell 7.89 points or 0.28 percent to 2,784.49.

The weakness came after the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended abruptly without an agreement on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

However, the negative sentiment was partly offset by a Commerce Department report showing U.S. economic growth slowed less than expected in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Crude oil futures ended higher Thursday, extending recent gains after data showed a significant drop in crude inventories in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $0.28 or 0.5 percent at $57.22 a barrel.

