Tech Shares May Boost South Korea Stock Market

The South Korea stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, gathering almost 20 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,155-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic on an upbeat outlook for interest rates and mild upside in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian markets are tipped to inch higher.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index climbed 19.08 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 2,157.18 after trading between 2,150.96 and 2,161.69. Volume was 345.7 million shares worth 4.11 trillion won. There were 590 gainers and 241 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial added 0.23 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.59 percent, Hana Financial rose 0.53 percent, Samsung Electronics spiked 2.29 percent, LG Electronics skidded 1.20 percent, SK hynix jumped 1.65 percent, LG Display gained 0.48 percent, POSCO perked 1.41 percent, KEPCO advanced 1.43 percent, Hyundai Motor soared 3.72 percent, Kia Motors gathered 2.06 percent, SK Telecom shed 0.40 percent and Naver tumbled 2.25 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is inconsistent as the major averages moved in opposite directions on Tuesday.

The Dow shed 96.22 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 25,554.66, while the NASDAQ rose 32.97 points or 0.44 percent to 7,591.03 and the S&P added 8.22 points or 0.30 percent to 2,791.52.

The loss posted by the Dow was largely due to a continued decline by Boeing (BA) after the European Union, China, the U.K. and other countries grounded the company's 737 MAX jets following the second crash in less than six months.

Meanwhile, the broader markets benefited from the release of tame inflation data, which suggests the Federal Reserve will continue to refrain from raising interest rates in the near future.

Crude oil futures ended slightly higher on Tuesday, with traders looking ahead to the weekly inventory data. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April added $0.08 or 0.1 percent at $56.87 a barrel.

Market Analysis