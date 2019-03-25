Mild Upside Tipped For South Korea Stock Market

The South Korea stock market on Monday snapped the modest two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 10 points or 0.5 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,145-point plateau and it may see a mild rebound on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is flat with a touch of upside on bargain hunting after heavy selling in the previous session. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were mixed and barely changed and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index plunged 42.09 points or 1.92 percent to finish at 2,144.86 after trading between 2,143.70 and 2,159.25. Volume was 302.1 million shares worth 4.05 trillion won. There were 742 decliners and 126 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.69 percent, while KB Financial lost 2.24 percent, Hana Financial slid 1.08 percent, Samsung Electronics tumbled 2.26 percent, LG Electronics plummeted 4.07 percent, SK hynix plunged 4.20 percent, Hyundai Motor skidded 2.83 percent, Kia Motors fell 2.03 percent, POSCO contracted 2.32 percent, KEPCO sank 0.94 percent, SK Telecom added 0.40 percent, Hyundai Heavy Industries plummeted 7.54 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries retreated 3.09 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks showed a lack of direction on Monday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing mixed.

The Dow added 14.51 points or 0.06 percent to 25,516.83, while the NASDAQ lost 5.13 points or 0.07 percent to 7,637.54 and the S&P 500 fell 2.35 points or 0.08 percent to 2,798.36.

Traders were reluctant to take long positions ahead of the latest round of high-level trade talks between the U.S. and China this week in Beijing.

Meanwhile, lingering concerns about the outlook for the continued to weigh on the markets after dragging stocks sharply lower last Friday.

An inversion of the yield curve contributed to economic worries, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note falling below the yield on three-month bills. The inverted yield curve has not occurred since 2007 and is seen by many as an indication that a recession is on the way.

Crude oil prices dipped on Monday, as fears of a drop in energy demand due to global economic slowdown outweighed optimism over OPEC-led supply cuts and the U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela. West Texas Crude oil futures for May ended down $0.22 or 0.4 percent at $58.82 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis