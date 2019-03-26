Additional Support Tipped For South Korea Shares

The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 10 points or 0.5 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,150-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is firm on easing recession fears and a spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished slightly higher on Tuesday as gains from the industrials were capped by weakness from the financials and a mixed picture from the stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index picked up 3.94 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 2,148.80 after trading between 2,143.63 and 2,153.90. Volume was 295.6 million shares worth 4.12 trillion won. There were 556 gainers and 274 decliners.

Among the actives, Hyundai Heavy Industries jumped 1.72 percent, while Samsung Heavy Industries rose 0.71 percent, Shinhan Financial lost 0.47 percent, KB Financial fell 0.36 percent, Hana Financial tumbled 1.64 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.55 percent, LG Electronics added 0.41 percent, SK hynix dipped 0.27 percent, POSCO perked 0.59 percent, KEPCO slid 0.32 percent, SK Telecom dropped 0.99 percent, Hyundai Motor retreated 1.25 percent and Kia Motor advanced 0.89 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday before fading in the afternoon - although they still finished well into the green.

The Dow added 140.90 points or 0.55 percent to 25,657.73, while the NASDAQ gained 53.98 points or 0.71 percent to 7,691.52 and the S&P rose 20.10 points or 0.72 percent to 2,818.46.

The initial rally on Wall Street was partly attributed to a rebound by bond yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note initially moving higher after falling sharply over the past few sessions - easing concerns about an impending recession.

However, buying interest waned following some disappointing U.S. economic data as the Commerce Department reported a sharp pullback in new residential construction in February. Also, the Conference Board showed an unexpected decrease in consumer confidence in March.

Crude oil futures ended sharply higher on Tuesday, ahead of weekly oil inventory data. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $1.12 or 1.9 percent at $59.94 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com