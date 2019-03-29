Stocks Remain Mostly Positive After Initial Advance - U.S. Commentary

After an early upward move, stocks have remained mostly positive over the course of morning trading on Friday. The major averages have not seen much further upside since the initial jump but are holding on to notable gains.

Currently, the major averages are hovering firmly in positive territory. The Dow is up 101.88 points or 0.4 percent at 25,819.34, the Nasdaq is up 47.40 points or 0.6 percent at 7,716.57 and the S&P 500 is up 10.48 points or 0.4 percent at 2,825.92.

The initial strength on Wall Street reflected continued optimism about the ongoing trade talks between the U.S. and China.

In a post on Twitter this morning, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin described the latest round of high-level U.S. trade talks as "constructive."

Mnuchin also said he looks forward to welcoming China's Vice Premier Liu He to continue the important discussions in Washington next week.

Lingering concerns about the economic outlook have limited the upside for the , however, as traders digest a mixed batch data.

Before the start of trading, a report released by the Commerce Department showed personal income in the U.S. increased by slightly less than anticipated in the month of February.

The report said personal income rose by 0.2 percent in February after edging down by 0.1 percent in January. Economists had expected personal income to climb by 0.3 percent.

Reflecting the continued impact of the recent government shutdown, the Commerce Department also released data on personal spending in January but not February.

Personal spending inched up by 0.1 percent in January after falling by 0.6 percent in December, while economists had expected spending to increase by 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, a separate Commerce Department showed a much bigger than expected increase in U.S. new home sales in the month of February.

The Commerce Department said new home sales surged up by 4.9 percent to an annual rate of 667,000 in February from the revised January rate of 636,000. Economists had expected new home sales to increase by about 1.3 percent.

With the increase in February, new home sales are at their high level since hitting a rate of 672,000 last March and up 0.6 percent compared to the same month a year ago.

Computer hardware stocks are turning in some of the market's best performances in morning trading, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index surging up by 2 percent.

Optimism about the U.S.-China trade talks has also contributed to the considerable strength in the steel sector, as reflected by the 1.9 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Steel Index.

Biotechnology, semiconductor, and transportation stocks are also seeing notable strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved notably higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index climbed by 0.8 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index soared by 3.2 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has shot up by 1.1 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.6 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the modest pullback seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 3.2 basis points at 2.421 percent.

