Mild Upside Suggested For South Korea Shares

The South Korea stock market has moved higher in six consecutive trading days, gathering more than 80 points or 3.8 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,210-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on solid economic data and trade optimism. The European and U.S. markets were higher on Friday and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished slightly higher on Friday following gains from the automobile producers, while the financials and stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index added 3.08 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 2,209.61 after trading between 2,205.26 and 2,214.82. Volume was 511.71 million shares worth 4.13 trillion won. There were 452 gainers and 372 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial added 0.33 percent, while KB Financial fell 0.22 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.25 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.21 percent, LG Electronics picked up 0.26 percent, SK hynix added 0.77 percent, POSCO perked 1.29 percent, KEPCO plunged 3.15 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.41 percent, Hyundai Motor spiked 2.02 percent, Kia Motors advanced 0.80 percent and Korean Air Lines eased 0.16 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened modestly higher on Friday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow added 40.36 points or 0.15 percent to 26,424.99, while the NASDAQ gained 46.91 points or 0.59 percent to 7,938.69 and the S&P 500 rose 13.35 points or 0.46 percent to 2,892.74. For the week, the Dow added 1.9 percent, the NASDAQ jumped 2.7 percent and the S&P rose 2.1 percent.

The initial strength on Wall Street came in reaction to the Labor Department report showing a significant jump in the pace of U.S. job growth in March.

The markets maintained a positive bias amid continued indications of progress in U.S.-China trade talks after the latest round of high-level negotiations.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Friday, supported by OPEC-led supply cuts. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for May ended up $0.98 or 1.6 percent at $63.08 a barrel.

