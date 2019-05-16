New Zealand Producer Price Inputs -0.9% In Q1, Outputs -0.5%

Producer price inputs in New Zealand were down 0.9 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2019, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday - following the 1.6 percent jump in the previous three months.

Producer price outputs sank 0.5 percent on quarter after rising 0.7 percent in the three months prior.

The farm expenses price index (FEPI) fell 0.1 percent, while the capital goods price index (CGPI) rose 0.5 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer price inputs climbed 3.1 percent and outputs rose 2.6 percent.

