European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Inflation Data Due

Final consumer price data from euro area is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association is set to publish Europe's new car registrations data for April. Sales had declined 3.9 percent annually in March.

At 3.00 m ET, Austria's April consumer price data is due. Inflation rose to 1.8 percent in March from 1.5 percent in February.

In the meantime, Slovakia's HICP inflation figures are due for April.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to release final euro area consumer prices and construction output data.

Eurozone final inflation is expected to match the flash estimate of 1.7 percent in April. Likewise, core inflation is seen at 1.2 percent, in line with the preliminary estimate published on May 3.

