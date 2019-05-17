Austria Inflation Slows In April

Austria consumer price inflation slowed in April, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 1.7 percent year-on-year in April, after a 1.8 percent rise in March.

The modest slowdown in April was led by weaker prices for holiday packages. The major price drivers were housing, water and energy, and restaurants and hotels.

The cost on housing, water and energy grew 3.0 percent and prices at restaurants and hotels increase 2.8 percent. Transport costs rose 1.7 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in April.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.7 percent annually in April, same as seen in March.

On a monthly basis, HICP rose 0.3 percent in April.

