Slovakia HICP Inflation Slows In April

Slovakia's EU measure of inflation slowed in April after rising in the previous month, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 2.4 percent year-on-year in April, after a 2.7 percent rise in March. In February, inflation was 2.3 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, HICP rose 0.2 percent in April, slower than 0.7 percent in the previous month.

Earlier, the statistical office reported that the consumer price inflation slowed to 2.3 percent in April from 2.7 percent in March. The core inflation eased to 1.9 percent from 2.4 percent in the prior month.

Economic News

