Eurozone Construction Output Falls In March

Eurozone construction output fell in March, after rising in the previous month, amid a decline in building activity and slower growth in civil engineering, data from the statistical office Eurostat showed on Friday.

Construction output declined a calendar and seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent month-on-month in March, after a 3.0 percent rise in February. Output fell 1.0 percent in January.

Building construction declined 0.6 percent, while the growth in civil engineering eased to 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, construction production rose a calendar adjusted 6.3 percent year-on-year in March, following a 7.6 percent increase in the previous month.

In the EU28, construction output fell 0.7 percent in March after 2.6 percent rise in the prior month.

On a year-on-year basis, output rose 5.8 percent in March following a 6.6 percent increase in February.

