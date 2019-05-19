Japan GDP Data Due On Monday

Japan will on Monday release preliminary Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is predicted to ease 0.1 percent on quarter and 0.2 percent on year after climbing 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.9 percent on year in Q4. Nominal GDP is tipped to add 0.1 percent on quarter, slowing from 0.4 percent in the three months prior, while the deflator is expected to add 0.2 percent on year after sinking 0.3 percent in the previous quarter.

Japan also will see final March numbers for industrial production; the previous reading showed a decline of 0.9 percent on month and 4.6 percent on year, while capacity utilization was up 1.0 percent on month.

New Zealand will see April data for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ; in March, the index score was 52.9.

Thailand is scheduled to release GDP numbers for the first quarter of 2019; in the previous three months, GDP was up 0.8 percent on quarter and 3.7 percent on year.

Hong Kong will provide unemployment figures for April; in March, the jobless rate was 2.8 percent.

Finally, the in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand are closed on Monday in observance of Vesak Day and will re-open on Tuesday.

