European Economics Preview: Eurozone Current Account Data Due

Current account data from euro area is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.00 am ET, Statistics Estonia releases producer prices for April. Prices had increased 3.8 percent annually in March.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany producer prices for April. Producer prices are forecast to rise 0.4 percent on month, reversing a 0.1 percent drop in March.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is scheduled to release producer prices for April. Producer prices are forecast to rise 4 percent annually, faster than the 3.8 percent increase seen in March.

At 4.00 am ET, the Eurozone current account data is due for March. The current account surplus totaled EUR 26.8 billion in February.

Half an hour later, UK household finance data is due from Markit Economics.

