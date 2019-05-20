Japan Industrial Production Falls Less-Than-Forecast

Japan's industrial production declined less-than-estimated in March, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday.

Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent month-on-month in March, smaller than the 0.9 percent decrease initially estimated.

Meanwhile, the monthly fall for shipment was revised to 1.3 percent from 0.6 percent. At the same time, inventory rose 1.4 percent compared to the previous estimate of 1.6 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, industrial production declined 4.3 percent in March.

Data also showed that capacity utilization declined 0.4 month-on-month in March, and fell 4.5 percent from a year ago.

Economic News

