Czech Producer Price Inflation At 7 & 1/2-Year High

The Czech Republic's producer price inflation rose to the highest level in seven-and-a-half years in April, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The producer price index rose 4.3 percent year-on-year in April, following a 3.8 percent increase in March. Economists had expected prices to rise 4.0 percent.

The latest increase in inflation was the highest since December 2011, when it was 4.6 percent.

Among the main industrial groupings, prices of energy rose the most by 8.9 percent in April.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.7 percent in April.

Economic News

