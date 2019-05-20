Hong Kong Jobless Rate Steady

Hong Kong's unemployment rate remained stable during the February to April period, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday.

The jobless rate remained steady at 2.8 percent during the February to April period, same as in the previous three-month period.

The number of unemployed persons rose by 1,900 to 112,300 in the February to April period.

"Nevertheless, given the still challenging external environment, the Government will keep a close watch over development of the local labor market," the Secretary for Labor and Welfare Law Chi-kwong said.

"The labor market is expected to remain largely stable in the near term."

