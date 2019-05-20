South Korea Produce Prices Climb 0.3% In April

Producer prices in South Korea were up 0.3 percent on month in April, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - coming in at the same rate as the March reading.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products jumped 1.3 percent on month, while manufacturing products and utilities both added 0.3 percent and services rose 0.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 0.6 percent - accelerating from 0.1 percent in the previous month.

The domestic supply price index gained 0.5 percent on month and 1.9 percent on year in April.

