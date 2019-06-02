Australia Manufacturing Sector Slows In May - AiG

The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed on Monday with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 52.7.

That's down from 54.8 in April, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

All of the individual components continued to expand in May, although production, new orders, supplier deliveries, exports, sales, selling prices and average wages all did so at a slower pace.

Employment, finished stocks and input prices picked up steam.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.