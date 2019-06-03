Swiss Inflation Slows In May

Switzerland's consumer price inflation eased in May after remaining same as in the previous month, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in May, after a 0.7 percent increase in April and March. Inflation was in line with expectations.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent in May, after a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month, in line with economists' expectation.

The statistical office attributed the monthly increase to several factors including rise in prices for fuel and international package holidays.

Meanwhile, prices for hotel accommodation and books declined in May.

