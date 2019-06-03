Poland Manufacturing Activity Falls Further In May

Poland manufacturing activity deteriorated further in May with declines in output, new orders and exports, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday.

The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, for manufacturing fell slightly to 48.8 in May from 49.0 in April. Any reading below 50 suggests contraction in the sector.

New orders fell for the seventh month to the worst rate since November last year. New export orders declined sharply than total new work for the tenth straight month.

Backlogs of works were cleared at the fastest pace since January. Employment declined for the seventh time in eight months in May.

Input inventories rose for an eighth month in a row, but at a slower rate, and the stock of finished goods fell for the first time this year.

The twelve-month expectations for output held positive and sentiment was below the trend seen since 2012.

