Hungary Producer Price Inflation At 4-Month High

Hungary's producer price inflation rose to the highest level in four months in April after remaining steady in the previous month, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The producer price index rose 4.1 percent year-on-year in April, after a 2.7 percent increase in March and February.

The latest increase was the highest since December last year, when inflation was 4.7 percent.

The price change was due to wage growth, foreign exchange rate changes and world petroleum market price trends.

Both domestic and foreign market output prices rose 6.4 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively in April from a year ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.