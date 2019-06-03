Street Set For Lower Opening

PMI Index for May, ISM Manufacturing Index as well as Construction Spending are the major economic announcements on Monday.

U.S.-China trade tensions and China's White Paper on trading are getting much attention. Trumps visit to U.K. is closely watched by investors.

Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading in the red.

The initial cues from the U.S. Futures Trading suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 64.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 7.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 33.25 points.

The major averages ended the session just off their worst levels of the day. The Dow tumbled 354.84 points or 1.4 percent to 24,815.04, the Nasdaq plunged 114.57 points or 1.5 percent to 7,453.15 and the S&P 500 slumped 36.80 points or 1.3 percent to 2,752.06.

On the economic front, Markit Economics' Purchasing Managers' Manufacturing Index or PMI for May will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 50.6, down from 52.6 in the prior month.

The Institute for Supply Management's Manufacturing Index for May will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 52.9, slightly up from 52.8 in April.

The Commerce Department's Construction Spending for April will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 0.5 percent, while it declined 0.9 percent in the previous month.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will deliver a presentation on "The US Economy and Monetary Policy" at the Union League Club of Chicago, followed by audience Q&A at 1.25 pm ET.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly to deliver a speech at the Symposium on Asian Banking and Finance in Singapore at 9.45 pm ET.

Asian stocks closed mostly lower on Monday. Chinese shares fell modestly. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slipped 8.62 points or 0.30 percent to close at 2,890.08, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 45.09 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 26,856.00.

Japanese shares extended sharp losses from the previous session. The Nikkei 225 Index declined 190.31 points or 0.92 percent to finish at 20,410.88, its weakest closing level since February 9.

Australian shares recorded their worst loss in five months. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 76.40 points or 1.19 percent to settle at 6,320.50. The broader All Ordinaries Index declined 81.00 points or 1.25 percent to close at 6,410.80.

European shares are trading lower. The CAC 40 Index of France is losing 4.07 points or 0.08 percent, the German DAX is slipping 14.81 points 0.13 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is down 12.10 points or 0.17 percent and the Swiss Market Index is losing 0.15 points or 0.00 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index is adding 0.09 percent.

