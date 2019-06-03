Tech Shares Likely To Weigh On South Korea Stocks

The South Korea stock market has climbed higher in three consecutive trading days, collecting more than 45 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,065-point plateau although investors may cash in on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to lower, with technology and oil stocks expected to fall under considerable pressure. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly down and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financials, stocks and automobile producers, although the heavy industrials weighed.

For the day, the index spiked 26.11 points or 1.28 percent to finish at 2,067.85 after trading between 2,029.17 and 2,070.58. Volume was 381 million shares worth 4.58 trillion won.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial climbed 1.57 percent, while KB Financial accelerated 1.71 percent, Hana Financial collected 1.10 percent, Samsung Electronics soared 3.06 percent, LG Electronics surged 3.05 percent , SK hynix spiked 1.99 percent, POSCO perked 1.68 percent, SK Telecom slid 0.20 percent, KEPCO rose 2.50 percent, Hyundai Heavy Industries tumbled 1.70 percent, Samsung Heavy Industries fell 0.64 percent, Samsung Engineering plummeted 9.88 percent, Hyundai Motor advanced 2.97 percent and Kia Motors added 0.38 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is ominous thanks to a steep drop from the tech-heavy NASDAQ - while the Dow and the S&P were mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 4.74 points or 0.02 percent to 24,819.78, while the NASDAQ plummeted 120.13 points or 1.61 percent to 7,333.02 and the S&P 500 fell 7.61 points or 0.28 percent to 2,744.45.

The steep drop by the NASDAQ came as tech stocks came under pressure following reports of antitrust investigations involving several big-name companies like Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL).

Trade concerns also continued to weigh on the markets after an official document from the Chinese government blamed the U.S. for the escalating trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.

The escalating global trade tensions led St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard to suggest a reduction in interest rates "may be warranted soon."

In U.S. economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said the pace of growth in manufacturing activity unexpectedly saw a continued slowdown in May.

Crude oil futures ended lower Monday, extending losses to a fourth straight session amid continued worries about energy demand due to fears of global economic slowdown. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures for July ended down $0.25 or 0.5 percent at $53.25 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide Q1 data for gross domestic product and May numbers for consumer prices later this morning. In Q4, GDP was down 0.3 percent on quarter and up 1.8 percent on year. In April, overall inflation was down 0.2 percent on month and up 0.4 percent on year, while core CPI dipped 0.2 percent on month and rose 07 percent on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis