Renewed Support Predicted For South Korea Shares

The South Korea stock market gave up less than a single point on Tuesday - but that was enough to snap the three-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 45 points or 2.3 percent. The KOSPI remains just above the 2,065-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on easing trade concerns amid optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished barely lower on Tuesday as gains from the financial shares and automobile producers were capped by weakness from the stocks.

For the day, the index eased 0.88 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 2,066.97 after trading between 2,060.98 and 2,072.19. Volume was 428.18 million shares worth 4.77 trillion won. There were 529 gainers and 294 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.55 percent, while KB Financial spiked 1.80 percent, Hana Financial climbed 1.09 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.80 percent, LG Electronics sank 2.96 percent, LG Display rose 0.59 percent, SK hynix tumbled 2.25 percent, Naver plunged 3.48 percent, POSCO lost 0.41 percent, SK Telecom jumped 1.60 percent, KEPCO plummeted 2.44 percent, Hyundai Motor gained 0.36 percent and Kia Motors advanced 2.66 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher Tuesday, rebounding from the steep drop seen over the past several sessions.

The Dow jumped 512.40 points or 2.06 percent to 25,332.18, while the NASDAQ surged 194.10 points or 2.65 percent and the S&P 500 spiked 58.82 points or 2.14 percent to 2,803.27.

Bargain hunting contributed to the substantial rebound on Wall Street, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels following the recent weakness.

Additional buying interest was generated in reaction to comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who said the central bank will act "as appropriate" to sustain the economic expansion.

Developments on the trade front also remained in focus, with a statement from China's Ministry of Commerce indicating the U.S.-China trade dispute can only be resolved through further talks.

Crude oil futures moved higher on Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak on prospects of OPEC and its allies extending their output cuts beyond the end of June.

Closer to home, South Korea will release April data for current account later this morning; in March, the current account surplus was $4.82 billion.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com