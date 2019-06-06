Additional Support Predicted For South Korea Shares

Ahead of Thursday's Memorial Day holiday, the South Korea stock market had bounced higher again - one session after halting the three-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 45 points or 2.3 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,070-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on the improved outlook for trade and rebounding crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were higher and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished slightly higher on Wednesday as gains from the automobile producers and telecoms were sapped by weakness from the financial sector and a mixed picture from the stocks.

For the day, the index rose 2.14 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 2,069.11 after trading between 2,065.71 and 2,086.49. Volume was 372.8 million shares worth 4.37 trillion won. There were 515 gainers and 310 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial skidded 1.10 percent, while KB Financial tumbled 1.98 percent, Hana Financial shed 0.27 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.04 percent, LG Electronics retreated 1.27 percent, LG Display fell 0.88 percent, POSCO lost 0.83 percent, SK Telecom advanced 1.38 percent, KEPCO sank 1.15 percent, Hyundai Motor jumped 1.44 percent, Kia Motors spiked 2.71 percent and SK hynix was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks showed a lack of direction for much of Thursday before a late surge sent them firmly into the green.

The Dow added 181.09 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 25,720.66, while the NASDAQ rose 40.08 points or 0.53 percent to 7,615.55 and the S&P 500 gained 17.34 points or 0.61 percent to 2,843.

Considerable buying interest was generated late in the session following reports that the U.S. may delay President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on Mexico.

Earlier, traders had been reluctant to make any big moves ahead of U.S. employment data due out later today. The strength of the jobs data could have a notable impact on the perceived prospects for a near-term interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for unemployment benefits were steady last week. Also, the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in April.

Crude oil futures climbed higher on Thursday as fears of falling energy demand ebbed on reports that the U.S. may delay tariffs on Mexican imports. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $0.91 or 1.8 percent at $52.59 a barrel.

