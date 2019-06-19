Win Streak May Continue For South Korea Shares

The South Korea stock market has tracked higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering almost 35 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,125-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic on optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, stocks and steel producers.

For the day, the index jumped 26.07 points or 1.24 percent to finish at 2,124.78 after trading between 2,117.64 and 2,126.74. Volume was 847.5 million shares worth 4.86 trillion won. There were 539 gainers and 277 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.88 percent, while KB Financial accelerated 2.35 percent, Hana Financial shed 0.67 percent, Samsung Electronics spiked 2.25 percent, LG Electronics lost 0.62 percent, LG Display was up 0.88 percent, SK hynix surged 5.99 percent, SK Telecom fell 0.38 percent, KEPCO added 0.79 percent, POSCO perked 1.04 percent, Hyundai Steel advanced 0.96 percent, Hyundai Motor shed 0.71 percent and Kia Motors tumbled 1.51 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mildly positive as Stocks showed typical volatility on the heels of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement but managed to end Wednesday's trading higher.

The Dow added 38.46 points or 0.15 percent to 26,504.00, while the NASDAQ gained 33.44 points or 0.42 percent to 7,987.32 and the S&P 500 rose 8.71 points or 0.30 percent to 2,926.46.

The higher close on Wall Street came after the Fed suggested the next move for rates is likely to be lower, although buying interest was somewhat subdued amid signs the rate cut could be delayed until next year.

The Fed's dot plot projections show eight members expect rates to be unchanged by the end of the year, although a matching number expect at least one rate cut. One member expects a rate hike. By the end of 2020, nine members expect a rate cut, five expect rates to remain unchanged and three expect an increase in rates.

Crude oil futures settled slightly lower Wednesday, with traders weighing official inventory data from U.S. Energy Information Administration and the Federal Reserve's policy statement. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July ended down $0.14 or 0.3 percent at $53.76 a barrel.

