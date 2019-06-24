Tech Shares May Weigh On South Korea Shares

The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Monday, one session after it had ended the three-day winning streak in which it had gained more than 40 points or 1.9 percent. The KOSPI remains just above the 2,125-point plateau although it may tick lower again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is murky, with trade and geopolitical concerns in focus. The European and U.S. markets were mixed but little changed and the Asian bourses are predicted to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished barely higher on Monday as gains from the stocks and industrials were capped by a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index added 0.71 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 2,126.33 after trading between 2,123.88 and 2,134.48. Volume was 661 million shares worth 4 trillion won. There were 462 decliners and 372 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial eased 0.11 percent, while KB Financial shed 0.66 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.82 percent, Samsung Electronics fell 0.44 percent, LG Electronics advanced 1.12 percent, LG Display soared 2.29 percent, SK Hynix jumped 1.52 percent, POSCO perked 0.41 percent, SK Telecom sank 0.76 percent, KEPCO lost 0.57 percent, Hyundai Motor climbed 1.42 percent and Kia Motors surged 2.48 percent.

The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity as stocks continued to see choppy trading Monday, showing a lack of direction before closing mixed.

The Dow added 8.41 points or 0.03 percent to end at 26,727.54, while the NASDAQ lost 26.01 points or 0.32 percent to 8,005.70 and the S&P 500 fell 5.11 points or 0.17 percent to 2,945.35.

Traders seemed reluctant to make big moves ahead of the highly anticipated G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, later this week. U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet during the summit in an effort to kick start stalled trade negotiations.

Rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran also kept traders on the sidelines, with Trump announcing new sanctions on Iran after an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone was recently shot down by Iranian forces.

Crude oil futures ended higher Monday, extending gains to a third straight session amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up $0.47 or 0.8 percent at $57.90 a barrel, the highest settlement since May 29.

