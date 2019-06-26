Tech Sector May Lift South Korea Stock Market

The South Korea stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had gained more than 40 points or 1.9 percent. The KOSPI remains just above the 2,120-point plateau and it's likely to see little movement on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed and flat on trade concerns. The European and U.S. markets were little changed and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished barely higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index rose 0.21 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 2,121.85 after trading between 2,115.72 and 2,128.25. Volume was 725 million shares worth 4.38 trillion won. There were 510 decliners and 296 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial lost 0.78 percent, while KB Financial climbed 1/00 percent, Hana Financial jumped 1.76 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.22 percent, LG Electronics retreated 1.25 percent, LG Display dipped 0.28 percent, SK hynix soared 3.30 percent, LG Chem skidded 1.28 percent, Lotte Chemical shed 0.58 percent, POSCO sank 0.82 percent, KEPCO rose 0.39 percent, Kia Motors gained 0.34 percent and Samsung SDI, Hyundai Motor and SK Telecom were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as stocks failed to sustain an early upward move on Wednesday before ending the session mixed.

The Dow shed 11.40 points or 0.04 percent to 26,536.82, while the NASDAQ added 25.25 points or 0.32 percent to 7,909.97 and the S&P 500 fell 3.60 points or 0.12 percent to 2,913.78.

The early strength on Wall Street came as comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin generated optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal. But buying interest waned as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves as they waited for more concrete developments.

The positive sentiment may also have been partly offset by a report from the Commerce Department unexpectedly showing another steep drop in durable goods orders in May.

Crude oil futures ended sharply higher Wednesday, lifted by data showing a much bigger than expected fall in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up $1.55 or 2.7 percent at $59.38 a barrel.

