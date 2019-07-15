Mild Rebound Predicted For South Korea Shares

The South Korea stock market on Monday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had risen almost 35 points or 1.8 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,080-point plateau and it may bounce slightly back to the upside on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive on the anticipation of solid earnings news. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the green.

The KOSPI finished slightly lower on Monday as losses from the automobile producers were mitigated by support from the financials and a mixed picture from the stocks.

For the day, the index shed 4.18 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 2,082.48 after trading between 2,073.10 and 2,088.34. Volume was 455 million shares worth 3.6 trillion won. There were 636 decliners and 185 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.79 percent, while KB Financial gained 0.57 percent, Hana Financial was up 0.28 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.32 percent, LG Electronics sank 0.71 percent, LG Display slid 0.59 percent, SK hynix spiked 2.01 percent, POSCO perked 0.42 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.19 percent, Hyundai Motor skidded 1.08 percent, Kia Motors shed 0.23 percent and KEPCO was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks showed a lack of direction on Monday before the major averages finally inched higher to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 27.13 points or 0.10 percent to 27,359.16, while the NASDAQ rose 14.04 points or 0.17 percent to 8,258.19 and the S&P 500 gained 0.53 points or 0.02 percent to 3,014.30.

The markets saw a positive reaction to earnings news from Citigroup (C), with the financial giant reporting second quarter results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Goldman Sachs (GS), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), JPMorgan (JPM), Kraft Heinz (KHC), IBM (IBM), Microsoft (MSFT), and America Express (AXP) are also due to report their results this week.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said that regional manufacturing activity rebounded modestly in July.

Crude oil futures edged lower Monday on concerns about energy demand growth. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for August ended down $0.63 or 1.1 percent at $59.58 a barrel.

