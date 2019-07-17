Soft Start Seen For South Korea Stock Market

The South Korea stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had risen almost 35 points or 1.8 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,070-point plateau and it may take further damage on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft on uncertainty over the outlook for interest rates and a drop in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Wednesday as losses from the stocks and steel producers were tempered by support from the financial shares.

For the day, the index sank 18.95 points or 0.91 percent to finish at 2,072.92 after trading between 2,063.95 and 2,080.01. Volume was 752 million shares worth 4.55 trillion won. There were 677 decliners and 174 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial gained 0.11 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.45 percent, Hana Financial rose 0.14 percent, Samsung Electronics tumbled 1.71 percent, LG Electronics spiked 1.57 percent, LG Display lost 1.17 percent, SK hynix plunged 1.97 percent, POSCO skidded 1.46 percent, SK Telecom dipped 0.19 percent, KEPCO sank 0.39 percent, Hyundai Motor added 0.38 percent and Kia Motors climbed 1.31 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened in the red on Wednesday and remained there throughout the session, pulling back from record closing highs.

The Dow shed 115.78 points or 0.42 percent to 27,219.85, while the NASDAQ lost 37.59 points or 0.46 percent to 8,185.21 and the S&P fell 19.62 points or 0.65 percent to 2,984.42.

The weakness on Wall Street may reflect renewed uncertainty about the near-term outlook for interest rates following the release of disappointing housing data after the Commerce Department reported a bigger than expected drop in housing starts and building permits in June.

Trading activity was also subdued as traders stuck to the sidelines as they wait for the earnings season to pick up steam being making significant bets.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Wednesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration noted a drop in crude oil stockpiles but a big jump in gasoline supply. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for August ended down $0.84 or 1.5 percent at $56.78 a barrel.

