Trump Plans To Shift Residence To Florida

President Donald Trump announced his decision to make Palm Beach, Florida, his permanent residence, moving from his lifelong home of New York. He revealed this on Twitter last night.

"1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the White House, is the place I have come to love and will stay for, hopefully, another 5 years as we MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, but my family and I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence."

The Republican leader put the blame for his decision on New York politicians despite his love for the city.

"I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state".

Few have been treated worse, according to him.

But New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's response seems to dispute Trump's claims of paying tax in the state. "It's not like Mr. Trump paid taxes here anyway," Cuomo said in a statement.

Democrats as well as Manhattan's District Attorney Office have been pushing Trump to release his tax returns, but he refuses to disclose personal tax information. The Democratic governor described Trump's decision as "Good riddance." "He's all yours, Florida," Cuomo added.

The legal move shifts the billionaire-turned politician's residency from Trump Tower, the Manhattan building where he has been living for years until he was elected President.

Trump, who was born and lived most of his years in New York, said he hated having to make this decision, "but in the end it will be best for all concerned". He promised that as President, he will always be there to help New York and the great people there. "It will always have a special place in my heart," he tweeted.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News