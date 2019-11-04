logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email

Sysco Q1 Adj. Profit Beats View, But Revenues Miss - Quick Facts

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Sysco Corp. (SYY), a foodservice distribution company, reported first-quarter net earnings of $453.78 million or $0.87 per share, up from $431.04 million or $0.81 per share in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.98 per share, compared to $0.91 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter rose 0.6 percent to $15.30 billion from $15.22 billion in the year-ago period.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter on revenues of $15.51 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"We saw improved financial results in the first quarter with adjusted operating income growth that was in line with our expectations, as we remain focused on accelerating local case growth and maintaining our strong track record of expense management," said Tom Bené, Sysco's chairman, president and chief executive officer.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Apple Commits $2.5 Bln Towards Affordable Housing In California
Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) Monday announced a huge $2.5 billion plan to help the housing availability and affordability crisis in California. "Before the world knew the name Silicon Valley, and long before we carried technology in our pockets, Apple called this region home, and we feel a profound...
Huawei Says World Record Created With 5G Smartphone Speed Of Above 2.92 Gbps
Turkish telecommunications company Turk Telekom and China's Huawei Technologies Co. said they achieved world record-breaking 5G speeds of above 2.92 Gbps in a live 5G test network in Istanbul. Huawei is the world's largest telecom equipment maker and a major player in the 5G market. The companies' announcement comes amid the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.
Apple TV+ Subscribers Can Now Watch Ad-free Apple Originals On Apple TV App
Apple, Inc. launched its original video subscription service Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app, accessible by subscribers across Apple devices such as iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch and Mac as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. It will also be available on the Apple TV app on all 2018, 2019 and newer Samsung smart TVs and select Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2019 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap
>