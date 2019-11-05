logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email

Lamar Advertising Backs FY19 AFFO Outlook - Quick Facts

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, outdoor advertising company Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) maintained its earnings guidance for the full-year 2019, but expects to reach the upper end of previously provided Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) guidance.

For fiscal 2019, the company continues to project AFFO per share in the range of $5.67 to $5.83, and earnings in the range of $3.69 to $3.86 per share.

On average, 4 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.79 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Google Adds Multiple Language Feature In News App
Google has added a new feature in Google News for Android and iOS that will provide a user access to news in two languages within a single feed. The tech giant noted that the bilingual feature will help the more than 60 percent of people worldwide who speak and read news stories in two or more languages. Users can now add content in two languages within their news app.
Padrino Foods Recalls Beef Tamales Over Misbranding
Padrino Foods, LLC recalled 1,931 pounds beef tamales for mislabeling, according a statement published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. The company said the products that labeled as beef and sirloin tamales contain pork product inside the package. The fully cooked, not shelf stable beef tamales items were produced on May 8, 2019.
Facebook Unveils New Logo To Distinguish It From Its App
Facebook Inc unveiled a new logo for the company to distinguish the social media giant from its app, which will keep its own branding. The company said it would start using the new brand within its products, marketing materials, and a new company website over the coming weeks.
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2019 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap
>