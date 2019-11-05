Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Slightly Lower

Indian shares swung between gains and losses before ending slightly lower on Tuesday amid concerns the government will have a tough job maintaining its fiscal deficit target for the year.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 53.73 points, or 0.13 percent, at 40,248.23, after gaining more than 3 percent over the past seven trading sessions.

The broader NSE Nifty index slid 24.10 points, or 0.20 percent, to finish at 11,917.20.

Eicher Motor, Sun Pharma, UltraTech, IndusInd Bank and Zee Entertainment Enterprises lost 2-4 percent while Bharti Airtel, UPL, Yes Bank, Infratel and Bajaj Finance rallied 2-3 percent.

FMCG major Dabur jumped 4.9 percent as it reported 7 percent increase in Q2 consolidated net profit.

InterGlobe Aviation shares rallied 2 percent after IndiGo and Qatar Airways said they would make a strategic announcement on November 7.

Indian Overseas Bank shares slumped 11.3 percent after the public sector lender reported widening of net loss for the second quarter ended September.

Rival Punjab National Bank tumbled 5.3 percent after provisions spiked 44 percent sequentially in the September quarter.

REC gave up 3 percent after the state-run company reported a 23.68 percent fall in quarterly profit.

Globally, other Asian rose today amid renewed hopes of further progress in U.S.-China trade talks on signing a partial deal.

Sentiment got a further boost after the Financial Times reported that the U.S. is considering dropping tariffs on $112 billion of Chinese imports.

Trump and Xi are expected to meet in the U.S. soon to sign the first phase of a trade deal between the world's two largest economies.

European stocks were mixed in early trade after disappointing earnings updates from the likes of Pandora, Adecco Group and Telefonica.

