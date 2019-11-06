Slovakia Retail Sales Fall For Fifth Month

Slovakia's retail sales declined for the fifth month in a row in September, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales fell 2.7 percent year-on-year in September, following a 2.9 percent decline in August.

Sales of other household equipment in specialized stores grew 6.4 percent annually in September and those of automotive fuels rose by 4.3 percent.

Meanwhile, sales in specialized stores declined 9.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 0.4 percent in September.

