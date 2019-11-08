Japan Leading Index Rises In September

Japan's leading index rose in September after falling in the previous month, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 92.2 in September from 91.9 in August. That was in line with economists' expectations. In July, the reading was 93.7.

The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity increased to 101.0 in September from 99.0 in the preceding month. The score matched economists' expectations.

The lagging index fell to 102.9 in September from 104.7 in the prior month.

