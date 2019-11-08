Dutch Industrial Production Rises For First Time In 7 Months

Dutch industrial production recovered in September, after declining in the past six months, at fastest pace in a year, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose 1.2 percent year-on-year in September, after a 1.3 percent fall in August.

The pace of growth was the strongest since November last year, when output rose 1.3 percent.

Among sub-sectors, production of the machine industry grew 26.1 percent in September. The production of the food, and electrical and electronic equipment industries also increased. Meanwhile, transport equipment, chemical industry and metal production logged declines in output.

On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production rose 1.7 percent month-on-month in September, following a 0.5 percent increase in the preceding month.

Economic News

