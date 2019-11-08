logo
Duke Energy Narrows FY19 EPS Outlook Range - Quick Facts

Published:

While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) narrowed its earnings guidance range for the full year 2019 to raise the midpoint into the upper half of our original range, based upon the results through the third quarter.

For fiscal 2019, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.95 to $5.15 per share, compared to the prior guidance range of $4.80 to $5.20.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.96 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also reaffirmed its long-term growth rate of 4 to 6 percent through 2023 off the midpoint of its original 2019 guidance range of $5.00 per share.

